Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the collision happened near the entrance to The Oasis, a block of apartments on Lindsey Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car outside a block of apartments.

The pedestrian, in his 30s, was left with serious injuries on Lindsey Road in Poole at about 00.30 GMT on Friday.

Dorset Police said it is believed the driver and the injured man know each other. A man aged 50, from Poole, was arrested.

He has since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Police said the collision involving a Mercedes A-Class and the pedestrian happened near the entrance to The Oasis, a complex of apartments.

The car left the scene before returning about ten minutes later and Det Sgt Andy Haworth said they were still trying to work out exactly what happened.