Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

Mass searches for missing teenager Gaia Pope are taking place in Dorset.

Volunteers are forming human chains to scour three locations around Swanage, where the 19-year-old went missing on 7 November.

It follows the release of a third murder suspect on Friday, as police inquiries continue.

Miss Pope's mother has said she is still "holding on to hope" her daughter will be found safe.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption A search is being carried out on land surrounding the coast path on the Purbeck coast

Writing on the Find Gaia Facebook group, Natasha Pope said she believed in the community and believed "miracles can happen".

A post on the group appealed for volunteers to join line searches, which will set off from three car parks in Swanage at midday to comb rural areas for possible clues.

On Thursday, police discovered clothing belonging to Miss Pope on open land outside Swanage. It is being treated as a murder inquiry.

So far three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, including Paul Elsey, 49, who was released under investigation on Friday afternoon.

He lives with his mother Rosemary Dinch, 71, who, along with her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

They have also been released under investigation by Dorset Police.

Murder detectives have been focusing their forensic investigations on homes, cars and an area near the coast path where clothing belonging to Miss Pope was found.

BBC reporter Laurence Herdman said the search teams had been out overnight again, and the case had left the town "subdued".

"Everywhere you look you see posters of Gaia", he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Search teams have scoured land on the Dorset coast

Nico Johnson, editor of the local Purbeck Gazette, said the search effort was "phenomenal".

"We've got people walking for miles and miles in teams, they've covered towns, rural areas, gone door-to-door in coordination with police. A lot of information has been brought forward," she said.

Miss Pope, who is from Langton Matravers, has severe epilepsy and is thought to have gone missing without her medication.

Earlier this week, her mother urged people to look in vans, garages and houses in case she was being kept against her will.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption Land close to where the items of clothing were found is being extensively searched

The search for Gaia

Image copyright Gaia Pope

7 November: Miss Pope is driven by a family member from Langton Matravers to Swanage. At 14:55, she is seen on CCTV inside St Michael's Garage buying ice cream and at 16:00 her last confirmed sighting is at an address in Manor Gardens on Morrison Road

8 November: Her family make a personal plea through the police for her to get in contact. Ch Insp Steve White, of Dorset Police, says the force is "becoming increasingly concerned"

9 November: Dorset Police renews its appeal to find the 19-year-old. Searches have been carried out in the Swanage area, with support from the coastguard and police helicopter. Miss Pope's family release a statement saying they are "frantic with worry"

10 November: CCTV footage is released of Gaia on Morrison Road, Manor Gardens, at 15:39 on 7 November.

13 November: Search warrants issued at two addresses in Swanage. Rosemary Dinch and Nathan Elsey are arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under investigation

14 November: Searches continue with the coastguard and volunteers from Dorset Search and Rescue and Wessex 4x4

15 November: CCTV images of Miss Pope at St Michael's Garage are released. Searches continue to concentrate inland, supported by neighbouring police forces

16 November: Paul Elsey is arrested on suspicion of murder. Women's clothing is discovered in a field near Swanage and a police cordon is set up

17 November: Paul Elsey is released while police inquiries continue.