Steve Spear died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the A35 in Bridport

A man who was arrested after a pick-up truck driver died in a crash with a car in Dorset has been released while inquiries continue.

Steve Spear, 64, from Bridport, was driving a black Mitsubishi L200 that collided with a silver Mercedes convertible on the A35 Sea Road South on Monday. He died at the scene.

His family previously described him as a "big personality".

The 30-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

A 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, who were also arrested, were released without charge on Wednesday.