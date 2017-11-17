Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

Police are continuing to question a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of teenager Gaia Pope.

Paul Elsey, confirmed as the suspect to the BBC by his father, is from Swanage, Dorset.

Murder detectives are focussing their forensic investigations on homes, cars and an area near a coastal path where women's clothing was found.

Mr Elsey is the third person to be held in the inquiry.

He is believed to be known to 19-year-old Gaia, who went missing from Swanage on 7 November.

Mr Elsey lives at the same property as his mother Rosemary Dinch, 71, who along with her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

The pair were released on Tuesday while inquiries continue.

A black jacket that Gaia was seen wearing in CCTV images taken at St Michael's Garage in Swanage on the last day she was seen was recovered from an address in Manor Gardens.

Forensic investigations are continuing at two properties in Manor Gardens.

Police have also seized three vehicles.

Det Supt Paul Kessell said it was not clear who the clothes found on land near the Dorset coastal path belonged to, but they were "similar" to those Gaia was wearing.

Gaia, who has severe epilepsy, is thought to have gone missing without her medication.

