Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

Detectives investigating the disappearance of teenager Gaia Pope have found women's clothing near a coastal path in Dorset.

It is not clear who the clothes belong to, but Dorset Police said Gaia's family have been informed.

Gaia, 19, was last seen nine days ago by family friend Rosemary Dinch, in Swanage, Dorset.

Her father said earlier that the search for his missing daughter had been the "toughest thing" to go through.

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, said: "Following the discovery of these items of clothing, a full and thorough search will now take place in the field and surrounding area.

"We have seized the clothing and investigations will now be carried out to identify who they belong to."

CCTV images

Richard Sutherland earlier praised the local community for helping in the search for Gaia, last seen in Morrison Road at 16:00 GMT on 7 November.

Mr Sutherland told the BBC he and her family "know she'll be found".

Ms Dinch, 71, and her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Pope on Monday.

The pair were released on Tuesday while inquiries continue.

Earlier this week, police issued CCTV images of Gaia, who has severe epilepsy, while she was running on Morrison Road and at a petrol station in the town.

Image caption Richard Sutherland said Gaia's family "know she'll be found".

Mr Sutherland told the BBC the search by volunteers and police through the streets of the seaside town had been "heart warming".

"It's been beautiful, it keeps us going. To feel that strength of everyone helping us - every bit of help is gratefully received and she's worth every bit of it," he said.

"We have every hope - every minute that goes by we still have hope.

"I can't describe it - you can imagine, it's just about the toughest thing we can go through."

Officers and volunteers have been concentrating their search in the Morrison Road area of Swanage and also begun a search in the Purbeck Hills outside the town.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV shows Gaia at a petrol station on the afternoon she went missing

The CCTV images of Gaia released show her in the petrol station at St Michael's Garage on Valley Road in Swanage, where she went in to buy an ice cream at about 14:55 on the day she disappeared.

Police said she was being driven between Langton Matravers and Swanage by a family member when they stopped off for fuel.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police believe Gaia Pope is captured in this CCTV running past a house

Senior investigating office Neil Devoto said: "We believe Gaia was wearing the same grey and white woven leggings and white trainers, but was last seen in a red checked shirt with white buttons.

"When she disappeared she was not wearing the black jacket pictured, which was recovered at an address in Manor Gardens."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family friend Rosemary Dinch was the last person to see Gaia Pope before she went missing

The force said on Tuesday it believed the teenager was still in the Swanage area and it remained "hopeful" it would find her alive.

Gaia's family previously said it was thought she did not have her epilepsy medication on her.

She is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with long, mousey blonde hair.