Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A man accused of being in a gang which shot dead a businessman during a botched burglary took part to "fund his drug habit", a court has heard.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of 30 April after intruders entered his home in Ashley, near Ringwood in Hampshire.

Jason Baccus, Scott Keeping and Kevin Downton all deny murdering Mr Hedger.

The jury previously heard the men left with valuables, including bags, watches and jewellery worth £120,000.

More on this and other stories from across the South of England

Prosecutor Nigel Lickley QC told the trial at Winchester Crown Court that after Mr Keeping was arrested and detained in Winchester prison, he had spoken to a prison officer and another prisoner about the incident.

Mr Lickley said Mr Keeping sat in a car outside during the raid and told the officer he had "only gone along for the valuables to fund his drug habit".

He said the defendant had told the other inmate "he was in prison because he had been linked to his black Ford Focus and said Downton was the shooter".

Valuables discarded

Mr Lickley told the jury: "He said it was an aggravated burglary that turned into a shooting. That there was supposed to be £200,000 and jewellery in the safe."

He said Mr Keeping told police he had not been involved in the raid but had got "steaming drunk" and gone "to bed with his wife".

The court heard Mr Keeping's wife, Helen Keeping, 40, of Poole, who denies two charges of assisting an offender, told police she believed Mr Baccus had been responsible for stolen jewellery hidden in their chimney breast.

She said Mr Baccus told her he "just did a few houses" and that Mr Downton had been the one who fired the gun.

Mr Lickley told the court that a Jiffy bag marked "police", containing six rings, watches and a Pandora bracelet taken from Mr Hedger's home, was found in a Bournemouth post box on 26 July.

Other valuables were found in a bag discarded in nearby countryside.

The three men also deny charges of aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm and burglary.

The trial, which is listed for six weeks, continues.