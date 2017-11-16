From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption The White Helmets riders' daredevil stunts had drawn large crowds since 1927

Six motorbikes used by the recently-disbanded White Helmets motorcycle display team have fetched a total of £58,800 at auction.

The customised Triumph T140 bikes, which were estimated to reach £5,000 to £8,000, were sold for between £7,800 and £12,000 each.

The British Army's motorcycle display team was disbanded in September.

A number of motorcycle "projects" and spares also went under the hammer at Charterhouse Auctioneers.

Each bike was sold with a presentation file charting some of its history.

The motorcycles were specially customised for stunts with no rear suspension and a modified throttle.

The display team made a final farewell parade through its hometown of Blandford Forum, Dorset on 27 September.

The remaining 20 bikes have been donated to museums and sponsors, or returned to motorbike manufacturer LF Harris.

The unit, which was formed of volunteers from the Royal Signals in 1927, was created to showcase the skills used to carry messages in combat.

It was disbanded as a result of the modernisation of the Royal Signals.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of people lined the streets of Blandford Forum to watch the display team's final parade