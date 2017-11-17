Image copyright Google Image caption The homes are planned for land south of Warmwell Road

Controversial plans for hundreds of new homes in a Dorset village have been unanimously agreed by councillors.

Developer C&G Properties wants to build 500 homes in Crossways, near Dorchester.

Full permission has been granted for 99 homes, a doctors' surgery and village hall, along with outline permission for 401 further homes.

Residents say they fear how the large development will affect the village and whether its roads and school will cope.

West Dorset District Council approved the plans for south of Warmwell Road on the condition that developers made an "education contribution of £2,722,212" as well as contributions towards highways improvements.

About 35% of the properties will be affordable housing.

Planning councillor Ian Gardner said: "We're pleased that we've been able to approve another large development specified in our local plan.

"Once completed, this site will provide much-need open market and affordable housing, as well as community facilities such as a new village hall and doctors' surgery."

Resident Liz Callister said: "We have these batches of development that have gone on ad hoc and not been pulled cohesively together.

"There is not enough of the detail for us to feel confident that this massive development is going to bring any benefit to the village."