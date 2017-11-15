Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Steve Spear will be "hugely missed by many people", his family said

A pick-up truck driver who died in a crash with a car in Dorset was a "big personality", his family has said.

Steve Spear, 64, from Bridport, was driving a black Mitsubishi L200 that collided with a silver Mercedes convertible on the A35 Sea Road South on Monday. He died at the scene.

Three men, aged 30, 32 and 35, from the Mercedes suffered serious injuries.

An arrested 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been released without charge.

They were arrested on suspicion of driving offences along with a 30-year-old local man who is "still assisting officers with their inquiries", Dorset Police said.

Mr Spear's family said: "Steve was a well-known and loved member of the Bridport community.

"He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

"A big personality who will be hugely missed by many people in the town and beyond."