Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A businessman who was shot dead in his home was told by two masked men: "We'll shoot you if you don't give us what we want," a court has heard.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed at about 03:00 BST on 30 April after intruders entered his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, Hampshire.

Jurors at Winchester Crown Court were told Mr Hedger died after being shot with a sawn-off shotgun.

Jason Baccus, Scott Keeping and Kevin Downton all deny murdering Mr Hedger.

More on this and other stories from across the South of England

Prosecutor Nigel Lickley QC said two masked men stormed into the bedroom where Mr Hedger was with his husband Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, and ordered both men to face the wall.

He told the jury the men demanded codes to two safes and - after shooting Mr Hedger - left with valuables, including bags, watches and jewellery worth £120,000.

Mr Hedger suffered a large gunshot wound to his chest and died at 05:00.

'Callous' attempt

Mr Lickley QC said: "One of the two intruders said, as the two homeowners lay on the bed naked - as they had been ordered to - one of the two men said 'we will shoot you if you don't do what we say'.

"And they did exactly that."

The court heard the intruders also removed an iPhone and landline in a "callous" attempt to stop Mr Hedger's husband calling the emergency services.

Mr Lickley QC said some of the valuables were found in a flat shared by Mr Baccus, 42, and Mr Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth.

The court was told police believed the two men who broke into Mr Hedger's property were Mr Baccus and Mr Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland.

The jury heard the men had been disturbed by a dog walker near Mr Hedger's home a few hours earlier and committed a number of burglaries at a nearby industrial site before returning just after 02:00.

The three men also deny charges of aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm and burglary.

Mr Keeping's wife, Helen Keeping, 40, of Poole, denies two charges of assisting an offender.

The trial, which is listed for six weeks, continues.