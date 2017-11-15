Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

The search for missing teenager Gaia Pope, who was last seen eight days ago, is continuing.

The 19-year-old, who has severe epilepsy, was last seen on 7 November at 16:00 GMT by family friend Rosemary Dinch, off Morrison Road, Swanage.

Dorset Police believes she was captured on CCTV running past a house in the same street about 20 minutes before.

Officers and volunteers are concentrating their search in the same area.

Ms Dinch, 71, and her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Pope on Monday.

The pair were released on Tuesday while inquiries continue.



In an interview on Tuesday, the force said it believed the teenager was still in the Swanage area.

Det Supt Paul Kessler said: "I remain hopeful that we will find Gaia alive."

Miss Pope's family previously said it was thought she did not have her epilepsy medication on her.

She is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and with long, mousey blonde hair.

The teenager was thought to be wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.

A Facebook page set up by her family to organise help to find her has been reinstated after it was temporarily deactivated earlier in the week.