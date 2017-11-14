A man has died in a crash involving two vehicles in Bridport, Dorset.

A silver Mercedes convertible and a black Mitsubishi L200 truck were involved in the collision on the A35 Sea Road South at 23:15 GMT on Monday.

The 64-year-old driver of the pick-up truck from the town died at the scene. A 35-year-old man who was travelling in the Mercedes suffered serious injuries.

Police said two men aged 30 and 33 and a 27-year-old woman from Bridport have been arrested.

A section of the road close to the crown roundabout was expected to remain closed throughout Tuesday morning.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the crash and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.