Dorset drug-driver admits killing motorcycle couple
A driver who was using drugs has admitted causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist and his wife.
Sid Samways, 74, and his wife Barbara, 71, of Blandford, Dorset, died after a collision with a car near Shaftesbury on 2 April.
Jamie Myers, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the drug-drive limit.
He will be sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 5 January.
Mr Samways was pronounced dead at the scene on the Higher Shaftesbury Road.
His wife, who was riding pillion, was airlifted to hospital but died of her injuries "after a very short but brave battle", her family said.
Myers, of Donhead St Mary, Wiltshire, did not enter pleas to two counts of causing death by driving while unlicensed.