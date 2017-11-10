Dorset

Dorset drug-driver admits killing motorcycle couple

  • 10 November 2017
Higher Shaftesbury Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Higher Shaftesbury Road, close to Compton Abbas airfield

A driver who was using drugs has admitted causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist and his wife.

Sid Samways, 74, and his wife Barbara, 71, of Blandford, Dorset, died after a collision with a car near Shaftesbury on 2 April.

Jamie Myers, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the drug-drive limit.

He will be sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on 5 January.

Mr Samways was pronounced dead at the scene on the Higher Shaftesbury Road.

His wife, who was riding pillion, was airlifted to hospital but died of her injuries "after a very short but brave battle", her family said.

Myers, of Donhead St Mary, Wiltshire, did not enter pleas to two counts of causing death by driving while unlicensed.

