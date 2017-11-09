Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The Royal British Legion said it was grateful for the support.

Dorset Police has come under fire for spending £514 on Remembrance poppy branding for one of its patrol cars.

Critics have attacked the use of public money to decorate the vehicle for four weeks and say the stunt unfairly favours one charity.

The force, which also decorated cars for the Bourne Free festival and crime prevention campaigns, said it raised awareness of The Royal British Legion.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) said it was grateful for the support.

The specially-branded car will lead the Weymouth Remembrance Sunday parade along the seafront, followed by a band, veterans and cadets.

John Smith tweeted he hoped it "wasn't publicly funded". While George Street wrote they should not "pimp" their rides.

John Smith tweeted he hoped it "wasn't publicly funded". While George Street wrote they should not "pimp" their rides.

I hope it wasn't publicly funded, I know it's a great cause but how does that help engagement? Just justified Rudds next budget cut. — John Smith (@the66truth) November 8, 2017

We, the great British public, like and support you if you police fairly and even handedly across the populous. You're not required to get all gimmicky and pimp your rides or be political in any way. Just do your job, which is to enforce the law and detect and apprehend criminals. — George Street 🔱 (@BuckfastQuaff) November 9, 2017

However, Patricia Elliott posted that it was a great way to thank "our brave men and women who fought and gave their lives for us."

Great showing thanks to our brave men and women who fought and gave their lives for us — Patricia Elliott (@Patrici02039204) November 8, 2017

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Fielding said: "We received hundreds of supportive comments about our poppy car last year and I am pleased that we are yet again able to show our support of the armed forces in such a public way.

"We hope that the car will encourage people to go out and buy a poppy ahead of this year's Remembrance Day and actively engage with the Royal British Legion's campaign."

Dorset Police said it had a contractual arrangement with a signage company for cars and the money spent did not go to the RBL.

It is the second year the force has decorated one of its cars with poppies.

In May, the force launched its vehicle crime campaign with a car decorated with gift bows and the slogan "unlocked vehicles are gifts to thieves".

It has also decorated its cars with rainbows in support of Bournemouth's Pride festival.