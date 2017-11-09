Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on Tuesday

The family of a teenager who is missing without her medication have appealed for information.

Gaia Pope, 19, suffers from severe epilepsy and was last seen in Swanage at about 15:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Her sister Clara Pope-Sutherland said: "She's very much a home-bird, this whole thing doesn't make any sense."

A coastguard-led search was stood down on Wednesday evening. Police said efforts to find Miss Pope, from Langton Matravers, Dorset, continue.

Dorset Police said a search in the Swanage area had resumed.

Her family said it was understood she did not have her epilepsy medication on her and may have fallen unconscious after a seizure.

Image caption A police search has been carried out along the Purbeck coast

Miss Pope is described as 5ft 7in inches tall, of medium build and with long, mousey blonde hair.

A Facebook appeal set up by her family urging people to help find her has been shared 10,000 times.

People from the community in Swanage have also been helping with the search.

Miss Pope-Sutherland said: "The local community have been fantastic - family and friends have also been searching and the police are also constantly looking - we are so appreciative."

Police said when she went missing police Miss Pope was possibly wearing a black fur-trimmed jacket, grey leggings and white trainers.