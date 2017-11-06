Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at an address in Lane-Side, Shaftesbury

Two men have been arrested in connection with the drug-related death of a man in Dorset.

A 46-year-old died at an address in Lane-Side, Shaftesbury, on 25 October.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a brain injury, cardiac arrest and recreational drug toxicity.

Two men, aged 38 and 39 from Shaftesbury, have been arrested. The latter has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He was also arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled class A drug and administering a poison with intent to endanger life/inflict grievous bodily harm.

The 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and perverting the course of justice.

Both men have been released while inquiries continue.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.