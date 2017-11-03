Image copyright Hallam Land Management Image caption Outline plans were first submitted in 2015

Plans for hundreds of homes to be built on the edge of Bridport in Dorset have been approved.

Developer Hallam Land Management wants to build 760 homes, a care home, a school and other facilities at Vearse Farm on the edge of the town.

West Dorset District Council's planning committee approved the proposals at a meeting earlier.

Campaign group AdVearse previously objected to the plans, citing flooding and traffic fears.

The 70-hectare site of arable farmland was originally earmarked for development by the council in 2013.

An outline planning application submitted in 2015 attracted a 700-signature petition against the proposals.

'Essential for growth'

Councillor Ian Gardner said the developers had since "consulted widely and engaged in many discussions" with the authority and experts.

"Once completed, the scheme will provide significant off-site highway improvements to the Miles Cross junction, a good range of open market and affordable housing as well as community facilities and employment land," he added.

He said the latter two were "essential for the future sustainability and growth of our communities".

The amended plans - which include updated flood and transport assessments, extra footpath and cycle links, and green spaces such as allotments - was met with 200 objections.

AdVearse has been contacted for comment.