A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing in Poole.

Two men were knifed in their backs in Sterte Close in the early hours of 9 October.

Dorset Police said the suspect was a 31-year-old man from Poole. A second man, aged 43 and of no fixed address, was previously held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been released while investigations continue.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack while the other, a 45-year-old man from Poole, was seriously hurt.

The injured men have since been discharged from hospital.