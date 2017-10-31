Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Baker, Sherwood, Hart and Budden all received prison sentences

Four men have been jailed for their parts in conning an elderly victim out of her £120,000 life savings.

John Hart, 61, and Philip Budden, 37, admitted fraud by false representation. Daniel Baker, 40, admitted money laundering.

Daniel Sherwood, 34, was found guilty of laundering offences following a trial earlier this month.

The victim, now aged 88, paid out cheques for incomplete and poor work on her house in Wimborne over two years.

Dorset Police said she had been contacted by Hart about installing house insulation as part of a government scheme.

She paid Hart £56,400 for work that was not needed between 2013 and 2015. Budden also contacted the victim and obtained £24,059 in cheques for poor and unnecessary work.

Staff at Lloyds Bank raised the alarm when they noticed unusual transactions on the woman's bank account.

'Vulnerable woman'

Police said Baker admitted to receiving money the victim had given to an unnamed a man, who had offered to fix a water leak. Baker claimed he did not go to the address or meet the victim, which the prosecution accepted.

Sherwood, of Ringwood Road, Bournemouth, was found guilty of receiving some of the money obtained by Baker and jailed for five years.

Hart, of Hannington Place in the town, was jailed for six years and four months, while Baker, of Cartwright Close, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Budden, of Malmesbury Park Road, was jailed four years and six months.

Det Insp Fiona Gaffney said: "John Hart and Philip Budden befriended and targeted an elderly vulnerable woman and conned her into believing work was needed for her home.

"We remain committed to protecting and safeguarding vulnerable residents."