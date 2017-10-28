Dorset

Gravestones destroyed in Lytchett Minster car crash

  • 28 October 2017
  • From the section Dorset
Dorchester Road, Lytchett Minster Image copyright Dorset Police
Image caption The car ploughed across the churchyard of Lytchett Minster Parish Church on Dorchester Road

At least six gravestones were destroyed when a suspected stolen car careered into a churchyard.

The silver Vauxhall Astra left the road and ploughed into Lytchett Minster parish cemetery shortly after 10:00 BST.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and two men, aged 20 and 21 from Poole, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences.

The girl was later de-arrested and is assisting officers voluntarily.

The force said no-one was injured in the crash.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the car driving around the Poole area to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites