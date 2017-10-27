Image copyright Poole Harbour Commissioners Image caption Construction of the quay began in January

A £10m expansion of Poole Harbour to accommodate large cruise and cargo ships will be opened on 23 January, its operator has said.

Work began in January to construct the 200m (650ft) long South Quay at the Dorset facility.

The Hamworthy site will enable the port to handle longer and heavier vessels, Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said.

The operator hopes it will generate an extra £10m a year for the local economy.

Image copyright Chris Allen Image caption The port said it was in discussions to bring in an extra 60 cargo ships a year

The PHC trust said 25 cruise ships were booked to visit Poole next year, compared to 10 in 2017.

One of the ships, MV Astoria, could not have been accommodated in Poole's existing berths, the trust said.

PHC's chief executive Jim Stewart said the port was in "advanced discussions" with cargo companies to bring in an extra 60 ships a year to the 150 currently using the port each year.

He said: "This expansion is essential to competing on a grander shipping scale and opens the doors to a greater variety of customers coming to Poole Harbour in the future."

The port hopes to increase revenue by £1.5m or 10% in the first year of the quay's operation.