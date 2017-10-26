Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Alanda Pike's blood alcohol level was three-and-a-half times the legal limit

A mother has been jailed for more than six years for causing the death of her three-year-old daughter while driving over the alcohol and drug limit.

Alanda Pike, 34, hit a van on the A354 near Blandford, Dorset, on 24 August.

Her daughter Louisa suffered head injuries and was airlifted to hospital but died the next day.

Pike admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol and drugs at an earlier hearing.

The court heard she had drunk half a 200ml bottle of vodka she had bought earlier that morning, knowing she would be driving her daughter.

It also heard she had been drinking and taken cocaine with her partner the previous evening.

The A354 at Thickthorn Cross was closed for seven hours following the crash

The crash happened shortly after Pike collected Louisa from her ex-husband's house in Blandford.

Louisa was in the back seat of her mother's car when it pulled out in front of the van at Thickthorn Cross at about 07:40 BST.

Both suffered head injuries while the van driver, a 44-year-old woman from Salisbury, suffered serious injuries to her hand and arm.

Pike's alcohol level would have been more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit at the time of the crash, police said.

Her blood sample taken in hospital also contained a "breakdown product of cocaine".

'Ray of sunshine'

Pike previously received a suspended sentence for drink driving in January 2014. She also received a visit from police over the dangers of drink driving in 2016.

A victim impact statement by Louisa's father, Sam Pike described her as a "precious ray of sunshine".

"I can't begin to comprehend life without her," he added.

Defence counsel said Pike was "devastated by the loss of her daughter" and had sought help for her alcohol and drug abuse.

Jailing her for six years and four months at Bournemouth Crown Court, judge Peter Johnson said: "This was entirely your fault through your grossly impaired state.

"Your actions caused the death of a bright bubbly child who was adored by many."