Engineers are carrying out "essential safety checks" at about 270 Bournemouth homes left without electricity after a power surge.

The surge on Friday at about 18:40 BST caused faults in fuse boxes that filled some homes with smoke and started a fire on a roof in Hamilton Road.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said St Clements Gardens and Walpole Road were also affected.

It added power had already been restored to about 200 homes.

A spokesman for the company said: "Following initial investigations, SSEN believe the incident was caused by equipment failure in the local high voltage substation.

"What caused the piece of equipment to fail is not yet known and investigations are ongoing.

"SSEN will be checking the integrity of the electrical installation at each property before restoring supplies and will need access to each property to complete these essential safety checks."

He added that mobile catering and welfare vans are on site providing free food and drinks to those customers still off supply.