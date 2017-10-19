Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary following the fatal shooting of businessman at his home in Dorset.

Guy Hedger, 61, died in the early hours of 30 April after intruders broke into his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, and opened fire with a shotgun.

Dorset Police said a 40-year-old man from Poole was helping officers with their inquiries.

Three men are due to face trial in November charged with murder.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, deny the charge.

Helen Cooper, known as Helen Keeping, 40, from Poole, denies two charges of assisting an offender and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court in November.