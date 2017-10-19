Image copyright PA Image caption The White Helmets riders' daredevil stunts have drawn large crowds since 1927

The recently disbanded British Army's motorcycle display team's bikes are being sold at auction in Sherborne.

The Triumph T140 bikes have been specially customised for stunts with no rear suspension and a modified throttle.

The team made a final farewell parade through its hometown of Blandford Forum, Dorset on 27 September.

Six of the bikes go under the hammer at Charterhouse Auctioneers estimated at £5,000-£8,000 each on 16 November.

Each bike is being auctioned with a presentation file charting some of its history.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of people lined the streets of Blandford Forum to watch the display team's final parade

The team's remaining 20 bikes have been donated to museums and sponsors, or returned to motorbike manufacturer LF Harris.

The unit, which was formed of volunteers from the Royal Signals in 1927, was created to showcase the skills used to carry messages in combat.

It was disbanded as a result of the modernisation of the Royal Signals.