Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Hannah Richardson was the passenger in the Honda Civic being driven by her husband Stuart

The family of a woman who died after a two-car crash in Dorset have paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter, wife, sister and mother".

Hannah Richardson, 43, from Stratton, died in hospital following the crash on the A352 at Whitcombe on Monday.

Both drivers, including Mrs Richardson's husband Stuart, also 43, were injured and taken to hospital,

He sustained serious injuries and continues to recover in hospital, Mrs Richardson's family said.

The crash involved a Honda Civic and a Peugeot 206.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man from the Dorchester area, sustained chest, leg and arm injuries.

In a statement, Mrs Richardson's family said: "Hannah was a wonderful daughter, wife, sister and mother to a beautiful 11-year-old girl.

"We are understandably devastated at losing her and wish to thank everyone for all the support we have received.

"We wish to focus on supporting Stuart and their daughter and would request complete privacy at this difficult time."