A 19-year-old man was attacked by a stranger with a baseball bat during a burglary in Bournemouth.

The attacker, a man believed to be in his late 20s, went to an address in Talbot Road, Winton, and asked for a specific person.

Once inside, he hit the victim with a bat and also attempted to tie him up with cable ties.

He then stole a number of items including a laptop, phone and watches.

It happened between 23:00 BST and midnight on Sunday, Dorset Police said.

Det Con Garry Weston said: "We have already made a number of inquiries and are continuing to investigate this incident and why this victim was targeted."

Officers said the attacker is white with light-coloured short hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a green and white windbreaker jacket and was carrying a small dark-coloured shoulder bag.