Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A352 at Whitcombe, near Dorchester

A woman died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash with another car.

The crash, involving a Honda Civic and a Peugeot 206, happened on the A352 at Whitcombe, Dorset, just before 06:30 BST.

Both drivers were injured and taken to hospital.

The passenger in the Honda - a 43-year-old woman from Dorchester - was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Her family has been informed and the coroner has been notified.

The driver of the Honda - a 40-year-old Dorchester man - sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Peugeot - a man from the Dorchester area - sustained chest, leg and arm injuries.

The A352 was closed in both directions between the roundabout at the junction with the West Stafford bypass and Whitcombe while investigations were carried out.