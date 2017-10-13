Dorset

Woman, 85, dies after being hit by car in Christchurch

  • 13 October 2017
Mudeford in Christchurch Image copyright Google

An elderly woman died when she was struck by a car in Christchurch.

The 85-year-old died at the scene after being hit by a silver BMW in Mudeford, which also crashed into a parked car shortly after 14:30 BST.

The woman's family and the coroner have been informed.

The driver, a 94-year-old man, was uninjured. The road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene. Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses.

