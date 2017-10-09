Image copyright Google Image caption Moran was already serving a 13-year sentence

An inmate who attacked staff at Portland prison has has been handed a 14-month sentence.

Mark Moran, 35, was found guilty of three counts of assault by beating, damaging property and possessing an offensive weapon in prison.

Police said Moran attacked the officers between May and July 2016 while serving a 13-year sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was eventually moved to another prison in September last year.

Dorset Police said the defendant spat at officers at HMP/YOI Portland, threw a cup of water over another, covered a cell with graffiti and was found with an improvised weapon, made from a biro and a sharpened piece of hard material.

At Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, Moran was convicted in his absence of three counts of assault by beating, destroying/damaging property and unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon.

He was cleared of sending a communication conveying a threatening message.

He had denied all the charges.

For the three assaults and damage to property, he was sentenced to two months, three months, two months and one month - to be served consecutively.

For possessing a weapon, he was jailed for 14 months, to be served concurrently.