An 84-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Dorset.

It happened just off Sarum Avenue, West Moors, near Ferndown, at about 10:00 BST on Friday.

Police said the woman, from the village, was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries. The force said her next of kin were aware.

The driver of the car has been assisting with inquiries. Witnesses to the crash are asked to come forward.