Pedestrian, 84, dies after West Moors car crash
- 7 October 2017
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 84-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Dorset.
It happened just off Sarum Avenue, West Moors, near Ferndown, at about 10:00 BST on Friday.
Police said the woman, from the village, was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries. The force said her next of kin were aware.
The driver of the car has been assisting with inquiries. Witnesses to the crash are asked to come forward.