Teenage motorcyclist dies in Poole crash with van

  • 6 October 2017
A31 at Merley Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A31 near Merley

A teenage motorcyclist has died after his bike was involved in a crash with a van.

The red and black Hyosung motorcycle collided with a white Ford Transit panel van on the A31 near Merley, Poole, at about 12:50 BST.

The rider of the motorbike - a 17-year-old boy from Bournemouth - died at the scene. His family has been informed and the coroner notified.

A 48-year-old man from Southampton, who was driving the van, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Fern Graham added: "I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving or riding of either vehicle before the collision or has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle."

Both lanes of the A31 were closed between the Merley and Canford Bottom roundabouts while investigations were carried out.

