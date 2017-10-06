Image copyright Family/Dorset Police Image caption Christopher Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene

A man and woman arrested following the death of a cyclist have been released while inquiries continue.

Christopher Gibbs, 30, from Poole, was struck on the southbound carriageway of the A338 Spur Road near Bournemouth late on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

A white Mercedes van - later found in the Nursling area of Southampton - was reported to have hit the cyclist and failed to stop, police said.

The pair, both 57 and from Southampton, were arrested on Wednesday.

The man had been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

'Well-loved'

The crash happened about a mile from the Ashley Heath roundabout with the junction of the A31.

Dorset Police has renewed its appeal for anyone who was in the area of Verwood, the A31 or A338 between 21:30 and 22:40 BST on Tuesday and who may have seen the cyclist to get in touch.

Mr Gibbs's family paid tribute to their "well-loved and respected son".

The Spur Road was closed overnight between the Ashley Heath roundabout and the Blackwater junction.