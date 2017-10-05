Image copyright Google Image caption Dorset County Council said it was looking at other properties to accommodate the new facility

A controversial application to turn a Weymouth guest house into a drug and alcohol recovery hub has been refused.

Dorset County Council had applied to turn Basil Towers into a residential centre for up to six people.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council's planning committee unanimously opposed the plans at a meeting on Wednesday.

The county council said it was looking for other potential properties but the former guest house, in Abbotsbury Road, remained its "preferred option".

The application for a change of use from hotel to residential attracted 70 objections and 700 people signed a petition against the plans.

Owners of neighbouring guest houses feared the plan would will negatively affect their trade.

A Dorset County Council spokesman said: "We have continued to monitor the private market to ensure we're aware of other potentially viable properties, including those currently used by the NHS or local authorities.

"However, at this time 22 Abbotsbury Road remains our preferred option."