A van driver is being sought by police following the death of a cyclist.

The 30-year-old man from Poole was struck on the southbound carriageway of the A338 Spur Road in Bournemouth, at about 22:40 BST. He died at the scene.

A white Mercedes van - later found in Southampton -was reported to have hit the cyclist, police said. Officers are trying to locate the van's driver.

The road was closed overnight between the Ashley Heath roundabout and the Blackwater junction.

Chf Insp Heather Dixey said: "We have specially-trained officers supporting the cyclist's family at this difficult time."

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash or the van or cyclist beforehand near the Ashley Heath roundabout, to contact them.