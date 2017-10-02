Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption CCTV images of a suspect with short hair and a dark T-shirt has been released by police

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked with his own crutches by a stranger.

The victim, in his 40s, was set upon near the Nautico Lounge restaurant in St Thomas Street in Weymouth, Dorset, at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with serious head and back injuries. The crutches have not been recovered.

Police have released CCTV images of a man who they are looking for in connection with the attack.