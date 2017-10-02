Man attacked with his own crutches in Weymouth
- 2 October 2017
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked with his own crutches by a stranger.
The victim, in his 40s, was set upon near the Nautico Lounge restaurant in St Thomas Street in Weymouth, Dorset, at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital with serious head and back injuries. The crutches have not been recovered.
Police have released CCTV images of a man who they are looking for in connection with the attack.