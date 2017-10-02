A husband and wife who had been accused of servitude and benefit fraud have had all 16 charges against them dropped.

Mary Turner, 64, and David Porter, 66, from Wareham in Dorset, were first arrested in 2014.

Four British people aged between their 30s and early 70s were found in what prosecutors called "squalid conditions" at a site in Wareham the same year.

The Crown Prosecution Service said both Mrs Turner and Mr Porter had been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Prosecutors said the case was no longer in the public interest.