Image copyright Dorset Police/Family Handout Image caption Stuart Thomas stabbed Katrina O'Hara twice in the chest at her place of work

Two police officers are facing misconduct meetings over their contact with a woman who was murdered by her ex-lover.

Hairdresser Katrina O'Hara was stabbed to death at her salon in Blandford Forum, Dorset, in January 2016.

Stuart Thomas, who was arrested days earlier for harassing Ms O'Hara, was jailed for life for the murder.

The police watchdog initially investigated their contact with nine police officers and staff members.

A statement from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said its investigation into the police contact with Ms O'Hara and Thomas in the months before her death was now complete.

The misconduct meetings would decide whether an acting sergeant and a detective constable had a case to answer over alleged failings in their contact.

Restraining order

Dorset Police and the IPCC said a detective inspector and police constable also faced management action after their actions fell below the standards expected of them.

A further three constables, a sergeant and a member of police staff were found to have no case to answer for misconduct.

Thomas, a married father-of-four, from Salisbury Road, Blandford, stabbed Ms O'Hara, 44, twice in the chest with a large kitchen knife days after being arrested for harassing her.

He was convicted of murder and jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years.

It emerged in court that Thomas already had a five-year restraining order, issued in 2014, for targeting another woman.

The court heard the pair had became romantically involved in May 2015 but by the autumn Ms O'Hara had attempted to end the relationship.

Ms O'Hara had reported Thomas to police just before New Year's Eve after he repeatedly confronted her and sent her "many messages" pleading for her to take him back.