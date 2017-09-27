Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of people lined the streets of Blandford Forum to watch the display team's final parade

The White Helmets motorcycle display team has made its final public appearance before disbanding.

Known as the Royal Signals White Helmets and founded in 1927, it paraded through its hometown of Blandford Forum, Dorset.

Hundreds of people watched as members climbed aboard their 750cc Triumph Tiger bikes for the final time.

The team previously described its break-up as "disappointing and sad".

Leader, Capt John McLelland said: "However, we're very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to be able to ride and be involved in such a unique job."

Image copyright PA Image caption The team is famous for its acrobatic shows

Capt McLelland added: "[The decision to disband] is a multitude of things, but the main one being that it's been a long time since we've used motorcycles to communicate around the battlefield."

The unit, which is made up of volunteers from the Royal Signals, was formed to showcase the skills used to carry messages in combat.