Image copyright Google Image caption Staff are moving from the North Quay site (pictured) to smaller offices in the town centre

The sale of former council offices in Weymouth has fallen through, the borough council has said.

North Quay Weymouth Limited (NQWL), which was set up by developer Acorn South, wanted to convert the harbour side building into apartments.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council said NQWL had failed in its contractual obligations to complete the sale and the council had rescinded the contract.

Acorn South has not yet responded to a BBC request for a comment.

Image copyright Weymouth & Portland Borough Council Image caption The council said its new offices in Commercial Road are smaller and cheaper to run

The council said it exchanged contracts with NQWL in September last year.

NQWL was due to complete the sale in July, but declined to complete the sale by that time, it added.

The authority, which estimates it will cost £10,000 per month to maintain the empty offices, said it had since been in discussions with NQWL to secure the sale.

Jeff Cant, leader of the council, described the situation as "a great disappointment".

He added: "We remain committed to developing the north side of the harbour to support the town and the local economy."

The current car parking arrangements at North Quay are also being reviewed as part of the discussions.

The council moved to new offices in Commercial Road in October last year, which it said were smaller and cheaper to run.