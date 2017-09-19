Dorset

Rock climber injured in Jurassic Coast cliff fall

  • 19 September 2017
  • From the section Dorset
The coastguard helicopter during the rescue at Blacknor Image copyright Wyke Coastguard
Image caption The 68-year-old rock climber fell about 5m (16ft) from cliffs at Blacknor on Portland

A rock climber has suffered broken ribs after falling from cliffs on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

The 68-year-old woman fell about 5m (16ft) from cliffs at Blacknor on Portland, the coastguard said.

It happened close to the South West Coast Path at Martinscroft Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The woman was strapped to a stretcher before being winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter and airlifted to hospital.

Image copyright Wyke Coastguard
Image caption She was winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter and airlifted to hospital
Image copyright Wyke Coastguard
Image caption It happened close to the South West Coast Path at Martinscroft Road

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites