Rock climber injured in Jurassic Coast cliff fall
- 19 September 2017
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A rock climber has suffered broken ribs after falling from cliffs on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.
The 68-year-old woman fell about 5m (16ft) from cliffs at Blacknor on Portland, the coastguard said.
It happened close to the South West Coast Path at Martinscroft Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
The woman was strapped to a stretcher before being winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter and airlifted to hospital.