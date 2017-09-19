From the section

Image copyright Wyke Coastguard Image caption The 68-year-old rock climber fell about 5m (16ft) from cliffs at Blacknor on Portland

A rock climber has suffered broken ribs after falling from cliffs on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

The 68-year-old woman fell about 5m (16ft) from cliffs at Blacknor on Portland, the coastguard said.

It happened close to the South West Coast Path at Martinscroft Road at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The woman was strapped to a stretcher before being winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter and airlifted to hospital.

Image copyright Wyke Coastguard Image caption She was winched to safety by a coastguard helicopter and airlifted to hospital