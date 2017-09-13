Image copyright Chris Downer Image caption It is hoped the former power station site could be used to develop 1,050 new homes

Plans to turn a former power station site into a new housing development have moved a step forward.

Poole council aims to secure £5m for Holes Bay from the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) after approving the submission of a business case.

The cash would be used to deliver infrastructure, including roads, to the site which could provide 1,050 homes.

If the site is not developed the council said it would be unable to meet its housing needs.

The area in Poole Harbour has not been previously developed because it had been deemed financially unviable without intervention, Borough of Poole council said in its report.

The site is a designated housing zone and is the largest brownfield regeneration site in the south west of England, it added.

The authority's cabinet approved the submission of a business case in relation to the site at a meeting on Tuesday. A final decision will be made by full council at a later date.

It said the potential developers of the site had indicated they were looking to submit an outline planning application for housing and a full application for infrastructure works this month.