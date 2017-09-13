Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption John Michie said his daughter Louella was "so very positive"

The death of a 25-year-old woman at a music festival, which sparked a police murder inquiry, involved "no malice", her father has said.

Louella Michie, 25, was found in a wooded area of the Bestival site at Lulworth, Dorset, early on Monday.

Her father, 60-year-old Holby City actor John Michie, said his daughter "appeared to have taken an illegal substance" along with a male friend.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and supplying a controlled drug.

The 28-year-old suspect, who knew Ms Michie, was later released pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Mr Michie, who also appeared in Coronation Street and Taggart, said the "horrific tragedy" happened when his daughter attended the festival with a friend.

He said: "We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in [their] weekend at Bestival.

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known.

"Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption The four-day Bestival event was being held at a new site for the first time this year

A post-mortem examination revealed no signs of an assault on Ms Michie, although further tests were needed to establish the cause of her death, police said.

In a statement on Monday, modelling agency The Eye Casting said: "It is with profound sadness and shock that we have heard of the death of our beautiful model Louella Michie.

"The thoughts of us all are with her sister Daisy and the rest of the family at this tragic time."

Bestival was first held in 2004 at Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight, but the four-day annual event was held at Lulworth Estate for the first time this year.