Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption John Michie said his daughter Louella was "so very positive"

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 25-year-old woman at a music festival has been released under investigation.

Louella Michie was found in a wooded area of the Bestival site at Lulworth Castle in the early hours of Monday.

Her father, 60-year-old Holby City actor John Michie, told The Sun the family had "lost an angel".

Dorset Police said a 28-year-old man arrested in relation to the death had been released while inquiries continue.

The force said Miss Michie and the arrested man, who was also interviewed on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, knew each other.

'Profound sadness'

An initial post-mortem examination which revealed no clear signs of an assault was inconclusive.

More tests, including toxicology to establish if there were any substances in her system, will now be carried out, police said.

Mr Michie, who also starred in Coronation Street and Taggart, told the paper: "She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there.

"She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible."

Posting on Twitter, modelling agency The Eye Casting said: "It is with profound sadness and shock that we have heard of the death of our beautiful model Louella Michie.

"The thoughts of us all are with her sister Daisy and the rest of the family at this tragic time."

Bestival was first held in 2004 at Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight, but the four-day annual event was held at Lulworth Estate for the first time this year.