Man dies after sea-rescue off Portland Bill coast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Coastguard said it had received multiple 999 calls

A man who was pulled from the sea with life-threatening injuries near a Dorset beauty spot has died.

The man, who was in his 30s, was rescued from the water near Pulpit Rock in Portland Bill at about 12:45 BST and taken to hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead shortly after 13:30.

Dorset Police said officers were speaking with two men they believe were with the victim before his death. An investigation is under way.

'Multiple calls'

The Coastguard said they had received multiple 999 calls alerting them to a person "in the water in difficulty" at about 12:00.

A search and rescue helicopter was launched before the man was pulled from the water by a lifeboat, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

Ch Insp Guy Shimmons, of Dorset Police, said: "We are currently trying to establish how the man came to be in the water.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Portland Bill area earlier today and either witnessed what happened or saw a group of men prior to the incident to please contact Dorset Police."

The force said the coroner had been notified, but the man's next of kin had not yet been informed.