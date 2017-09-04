Guy Hedger shooting: 'Parts of gun' found in river

Image copyright Alamy Image caption A previous search of the River Stour in West Parley failed to find the gun

Detectives searching for the weapon used to kill a businessman who was shot at his home in Dorset have found parts of a sawn-off shotgun.

Guy Hedger, 61, died in the early hours of 30 April when intruders reportedly broke into his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, and opened fire.

Dorset Police said the weapon was found in the River Stour near Canford Parish Church.

Three men appeared in court in May accused of Mr Hedger's murder.

The discovery comes after the charity Crimestoppers put up a £10,000 reward in July for information leading to the recovery of the firearm used and jewellery stolen during the raid.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said the the find "may be of significance".

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Four people have been charged in connection with Mr Hedger's death and are all due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland; Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth; have been charged with murder. Helen Cooper, 40, also known as Helen Keeping, from Poole, has been charged with assisting an offender.

A 46-year-old man from Poole and a 39-year-old Bournemouth man were arrested in May on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and released while inquiries continue.