Poole motorcyclist, 35, dies following crash with car

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Parkstone Road in Poole

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Dorset.

The crash happened at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday on Parkstone Road, close to the junction with Bird's Hill Road, in Poole.

It involved a white Audi A1 and an orange Kawasaki motorcycle.

A 35-year-old Poole man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died. Dorset Police said his next of kin had been informed and the coroner notified.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 20s, and the front seat passenger, a woman in her 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for about six hours as emergency services carried out work and so an investigation could take place.

Insp Joe Pardey said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved immediately prior to the incident, to please contact police."