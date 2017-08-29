Motorcyclist dies in Beaminster crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A3066 at Mosterton

A motorcyclist has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Dorset.

The man in his 40s from Crewkerne in Somerset was killed in the crash involving a car, motorbike and bicycle near Beaminster on Monday afternoon.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s from Yeovil, was taken to hospital but police said his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The A3066 at Mosterton, where the crash happened at about 14:30 BST, was closed for investigation work.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.