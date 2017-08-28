Man arrested after teenager raped in Blandford
- 28 August 2017
- From the section Dorset
A man has been arrested after a teenager was raped on her way home from a nightclub in Dorset.
The 19-year-old was attacked near Hawkers Close in Blandford Forum at about 05:15 BST on Sunday.
She had been walking home from Tiffany's nightclub at the Crown and Anchor pub at the time.
A 21-year-old man from Blandford was arrested on Sunday evening by Dorset Police on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.