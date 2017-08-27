Teenager raped after leaving nightclub in Blandford

Image copyright Google Image caption The women, 19, was raped after leaving Tiffany's at the Crown and Anchor on West Street.

A teenager was raped after leaving a nightclub early on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was followed and attacked near Hawkers Close in Blandford Forum at about 04:15 BST, police said.

She had been walking home from Tiffany's nightclub at the Crown and Anchor pub on West Street.

A white man with short hair in his early 20s, who was wearing a white hooded top, is wanted by Dorset Police.